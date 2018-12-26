Trashed, empty Christmas boxes could attract thieves, police warn

SEGUIN, Texas - It's a common mistake homeowners make that police say could be inviting thieves: leaving Christmas boxes by the curb.

The Seguin Police Department is warning homeowners against leaving empty Christmas boxes out in the open, as they could be giving thieves inventory of your home.

Seguin police advise breaking down boxes and placing them into trash or recycling cans.

"Placing boxes on the outside of your trash can can invite thieves," an official with the Seguin Police Department advised.

The boxes give thieves an idea of what you received for the holidays, allowing criminals to establish targets.

