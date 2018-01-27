Treadmill blamed for house fire that hospitalized 3 people

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Fire Department said a treadmill was to blame for a fire that started in a South East Side home Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to calls for smoke at a home in the 100 block of Astor Street around 3:15 a.m.

Firefighters said a treadmill in the living room caught fire. The blaze was contained to that room but more furniture caught fire and black smoke filled the home.

According to officials, three people inside the home were taken to nearby hospitals to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Investigators said the blaze caused an estimated $20,000 worth of damage.

