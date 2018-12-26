Trending: Dad goes to great lengths to spend Christmas with flight attendant daughter

A man is being hailed as dad of the year after he went to great lengths to spend the holidays with his daughter, who is a flight attendant for Delta Airlines.

On Christmas Eve, Mike Levy boarded a plane at the Detroit Metro Airport and posted photos of his seat neighbor, Hal, as well as Hal's daughter, Pierce. In his post, Levy elaborated that Hal's daughter had to work over Christmas, so Hal joined her on all of her flights.

"I had the pleasure of sitting next to Hal on my flight back home," Levy wrote. "His daughter Pierce was our flight attendant who had to work over Christmas.

"Hal decided he would spend the holiday with her. So, he is flying on each of her flights today and tomorrow around the country to spend time with his daughter for Christmas. What a fantastic father! Wish you both a very Merry Christmas!"

Pierce shared Levy's photo, writing, "A special thanks to all of the patient, wonderful gate agents around the country and my perfect crew."

Levy's post has gone viral in a matter of days, racking up more than 18,000 shares 90,000 likes.

