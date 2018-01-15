News

Trending Twitter video shows marriage proposal gone wrong

Woman proposes to boyfriend at mall, and it doesn't end well

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator
IKEJA, Nigeria - A video posted to Twitter Monday shows a proposal gone wrong at a mall in Nigeria.

An unidentified woman got down on one knee and proposed to her boyfriend.

The video shows the man debating and then walking up the woman before walking away.

She’s left hysterical, and comments on the Twitter thread suggest the man is already married, which is why he declined the proposal.

View the video below:

