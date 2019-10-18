Trendy, timeless, scary: Get some Halloween costume inspiration

SAN ANTONIO - Every Halloween there is that one popular costume that you'll see everyone wearing.

What is the biggest trend for a Halloween costume this year?

Our Sarah Acosta went to Gibson Costume Shop near Broadway and Allensworth to not only find out this year's trend but to take a look at some of the classic costumes.

Last year's Halloween— there were a whole lot of scary clowns after the IT movie came out. This year's trend might still involve a clown.

"There's not really a trend this year, but the Joker is, Batman even though there wasn't a Batman movie they are asking for Batman because of the Joker movie," Sandra Torres, the general manager at Gibson Costume Shop said.

Torres at Gibson Costume Shop says she is seeing another trend— the classic costumes.

"They are going back to the classics, more of your original flappers, pirates, colonials.

And a lot of those classic costumes also can make great group costumes.

"Those are going to be like your 'Grease' movie, the 'Wizard of Oz,' the 'Alice and Wonderland' or they want a whole bunch of nuns with the monks and stuff like that," Torres said.

