Gunman in fatal mobile home park shooting sought

SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers is getting involved in the investigation of a fatal shooting that occurred at a Northeast Side mobile home park in September.

The agency may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the Sept. 22 murder of Adrian Mata.

Mata, 21, was staying with his girlfriend at the Walzem Park mobile homes in the 7500 block of Paradise Road when he went outside to meet up with someone, Crime Stoppers said in a news release.

Witnesses told investigators they heard a number of gunshots coming from the middle of the street and saw a dark-colored Ford Mustang speeding away.

Authorities found Mata in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

He died at an area hospital.

Authorities said they aren't sure with whom Mata was meeting.

Anyone with information about Mata's murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Those seeking to claim the reward must call Crime Stoppers directly.

