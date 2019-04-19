Trio charged with stealing $177K from Boerne HS Band Boosters

BOERNE, Texas - Nicole Villanueva; her husband, Joel Villanueva; and her friend Laura Lancaster were indicted Friday on charges of misapplying and appropriating more than $177,000 from the Boerne High School Band Boosters and Chaparral Cabinetry.

All three have been charged with second-degree felony counts of misapplication of fiduciary property $150,000-$300,000 and theft $150,000-$300,000.

Nicole Villanueva allegedly abused her position as treasurer of the Boerne High School Band Boosters by diverting $84,500 to Chaparral Cabinetry where she was a manager.

From Jan. 28, 2016 to Dec. 29, 2018, while employed at Chaparral Cabinetry, Nicole gave herself, Joel Villanueva and Lancaster more than $90,000, according to the Boerne Police Department.

A Facebook post from the Police Department states that Lancaster went to the city of Boerne and signed a commercial utility and general services contract for Chapparal Cabinetry and forged the business owner's name.

Nicole and Joel Villanueva were arrested and taken to Kendall County Jail on Thursday night. Lancaster was arrested in Bexar County and taken to Bexar County Jail.

