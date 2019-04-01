Trio in custody after carjacking, car chase on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have taken three people into custody following a carjacking and vehicle chase on the city's Northwest Side early Monday morning.

The incident began shortly before 4 a.m. when the victim's blue Toyota Camry was stolen at gunpoint in the 4350 block of Medical Drive.

According to police, officers spotted the car and gave chase all over the Northwest Side before finally catching up to the vehicle and stopping it when the driver paused for a red light on Bandera Road.

Authorities said while processing the scene they found a gun inside the car. Two women and one man were taken into custody, police said.

The suspects' names and ages were not released. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

