Trio robbed man of gold chain, watch, belt at gunpoint, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested three people accused of a robbing a man at gunpoint on the city's West Side.

Michael Reeve Jr., Misty Soriano and Jane Lopez all have been taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, on Sept. 4, 2018, the victim was walking in the 600 block of Hortencia Avenue when a silver four-door vehicle pulled up alongside him. That's when, police say, a passenger from inside the vehicle called out to him, demanding the gold chain, watch and belt he was wearing.

The affidavit said a second person inside the vehicle then brandished what the victim recognized as an AK-47 rifle out the right rear window, directly at his face during the robbery.

The victim said he recognized both Reeve and Soriano from the robbery and previous encounters, knowing one from middle school and the other through an ex-girlfriend. He was able to identify them in photographs, police said.

A witness who saw the robbery happen that day helped police to identify the vehicle's driver, the affidavit said.

Police used the information to find Facebook posts where Reeve boasts he robbed the victim and Soriano wears a gold-colored watch. Lopez also posted a video of the crime on Facebook, the affidavit said.

Reeve, Lopez and Soriano have been charged with aggravated robbery.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.