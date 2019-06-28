Trio unsure why they were targeted in pepper spray attack

SAN ANTONIO - Three people who were targeted in a pepper spray attack say they're not sure why someone took aim at them.

The attacked happened on the West Side shortly before 5 a.m. Friday, when two men and a woman said they were walking down South Zarzamora near Highway 90.

"Yeah, walking down to the store to get us a drink, and this Expedition drives up and pepper sprays all of us," Valerie Hernandez said.

Hernandez said the fiery liquid landed on the bottom of her shirt and on the clothing of a friend.

For another friend, it was pure agony.

"They got him right in the face," Hernandez said. "He got everything to his face. We got it on our stomach.

The trio managed to flag down a passing patrol car.

Police called paramedics to help the man, who was writhing on the ground and struggling not to rub his burning eyes.

Within about 15 minutes, they had done all they could to help.

Paramedics left the scene after applying water to the man's face.

"Right now we're going to go wake his baby mama up to take him home," Hernandez said.

The three friends were last seen heading back down the same road where they met trouble earlier.

Officers are looking for the suspect, but they said they had only a general description of the car, a white or silver SUV, possibly a Ford Expedition.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.