Trooper hospitalized after man suspected of driving drunk hits patrol car

SAN ANTONIO - A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was hospitalized late Saturday night after man suspected of driving drunk hit his patrol vehicle, police said.

Authorities at the scene said the trooper pulled over to help San Antonio police with a crash at Highway 90 and Callaghan Road when the driver of a truck hit the back right side of his vehicle.

The trooper was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup lost control of his vehicle and hit a guardrail.

He was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Authorities did not release the man's name.

