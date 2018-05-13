Truck driver hits BCSO patrol vehicle after running red light, official says

SAN ANTONIO - A truck driver who ran a red light and crashed into a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit is in the hospital recovering from injuries suffered in the collision.

According to a BCSO sergeant at the scene, the driver ran a red light on Walzem Street, hit the BCSO vehicle, and caused it to spin out.

The impact also led the patrol vehicle to crash into another car.

The three-vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Farm to Market 78 and Walzem Street on the city’s Northeast Side around 1:15 a.m.

According to the sergeant, the occupants of the truck were transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition. The deputies and the passengers of the car were OK.

