Truck driver sought after fatal hit-and-run crash on Highway 90

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are looking for the driver of a box truck who they said ran from the scene of a deadly crash on Highway 90 late Wednesday night.

The victim in the crash is a 33-year-old man whose identity has not been released.

Police said the victim was driving his silver Nissan around 11 p.m., when he lost control on the ramp from Highway 151 to eastbound Highway 90. His car hit a concrete barrier in the eastbound lanes of Highway 90 and became disabled, police said.

"The victim in this case, got out of their vehicle," said Officer Douglas Greene, a police spokesman. "At some point, the driver of a box truck struck (his) vehicle, and then that ended up striking the victim."

The Nissan driver, who was inspecting his damaged car at the time, died at the scene.

Greene said the collision set off a chain reaction crash involving several other vehicles and leaving some drivers with minor injuries.

The man who had been behind the wheel of the box truck took off running, leaving the truck behind, police said.

"It is interesting that the driver didn't stay and it makes you wonder why did they run," Greene said.

Greene said while the truck driver may have had any number of reasons for leaving the scene of the crash, that is one of the worst actions a driver can take.

"When you leave the scene of an accident, especially if it causes serious bodily injury or death, you're looking at some serious charges," Greene said.

In this case, the box truck driver is facing a felony charge of failure to stop and render aid whenever police find him.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.