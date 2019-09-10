Truck stolen in SA found 100 miles south of city

DUVAL COUNTY, Texas - A truck stolen from San Antonio is part of an investigation involving several undocumented immigrants.

The discovery was made about 100 miles south of the Alamo City.

The Duval County Sheriff's Office called U.S. Border Patrol for assistance in the case Sunday.

The stolen truck was found near Freer, Texas.

Agents also noted a damaged gate at a ranch nearby. They later found four people from Mexico wearing rags over their shoes.

Investigators believe the rags were worn to disguise their footprints while walking in the brush.

The stolen truck was turned over to the Duval County Sheriff's Office.

