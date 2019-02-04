Truckloads of rodeo dirt delivered to AT&T Center arena ahead of SA Stock Show & Rodeo

SAN ANTONIO - Approximately 70 truckloads of rodeo dirt were delivered to the AT&T Center Monday morning, marking

the return of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

The dirt, which was purchased in 1988, is from the Charlotte, Texas, area.

Twelve volunteers helped load and move the soil in, and spread and level it to grade. The soil is maintained at a depth of 10 to 12 inches throughout. The process is repeated annually.

At the conclusion of rodeo festivities, the dirt is stored in an on-site storage facility at the AT&T Center.

Volunteers tend to the soil periodically in order to keep the soil "uniform before every performance."

Volunteers will add water, sand and other materials to keep the soil suitable for animals' performances.

According to a news release, the cost to purchase the dirt annually would be at least $20,000 - $25,000 per year.

The rodeo kicks off Thursday and runs through Feb. 24.

