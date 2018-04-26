Trump nominates former Sheriff Susan Pamerleau for US Marshal

SAN ANTONIO - President Donald Trump has nominated former Bexar County Sheriff Susan Pamerleau to serve as the U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas.

Pamerleau is a retired U.S. Air Force major general who served for 32 years before retiring in 2000 as the director of personnel force management, headquarters Air Force, The Pentagon.

From 2001 to 2007, Pamerleau served as vice president and senior vice president for USAA.

In 2012, she was elected Bexar County sheriff and served from 2013 to 2016.

Pamerleau currently serves on the board of directors for Government Personnel Mutual Life Insurance Company and on the boards of several nonprofit agencies in San Antonio.

She holds a Master of Public Administration from Golden Gate University, a Bachelor of Arts in sociology from the University of Wyoming and is a graduate of the FBI's National Executive Institute.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.