Trump reverses decision, to lower flags in honor Capital Gazette shooting victims

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has reversed his decision and is expected to announce that he will lower American flags nationwide for the five victims of the Capital Gazette shooting, CNN reports.

According to CNN's Abby Phillip White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump made the decision to lower the flags hearing from the mayor of Annapolis, Gavin Buckley, on Monday night.

Capital Gazette employees Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters were shot and killed when the alleged suspect, Jarrod Ramos, 38, opened fire at the newspaper's offices.

President Trump previously ordered flags to be lowered in the aftermath of the school shootings at Santa Fe High School in Texas and at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

In a gaggle just now Sanders said POTUS made the decision once he heard that the Annapolis Mayor had made the request "he asked that we reach out and verify that the mayor had made the request." When we did, the president asked that the flags be lowered immediately." — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) July 3, 2018

