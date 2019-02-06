Trying to forget your ex? How about naming a cockroach after them?

EL PASO, Texas - Angry at your ex? Feeling jilted? Then you may want to take part in "Quit Bugging Me!" at the El Paso Zoo.

The zoo will give people the opportunity to name a cockroach after their ex, and then the roach will be fed to meerkats.

The best part: You can watch the meerkats eating the cockroach live!

You can message the zoo on their Facebook page the name of your ex, it will then be displayed on the meerkat exhibit and posted (first name and last initial) starting Feb. 11 on Facebook.

On Facebook Live or on the El Paso Zoo website's meerkat webcam, you can watch live on Valentine's Day and see them devour the roaches.

Click here to submit your ex's name!

