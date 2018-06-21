TSA found 78 firearms in carry-on bags in one week, including Texas airports

SAN ANTONIO - The Transportation Security Administration discovered 78 firearms in carry-on bags from June 4 through June 10.
Of the firearms discovered that week, 61 were loaded and 25 had a round chambered, according to TSA.gov.
Loaded firearms were found at several major Texas airports, including:
Austin Bergstrom International Airport
Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport
Dallas Love Field
George Bush Intercontinental Airport
San Antonio International Airport
William P. Hobby Airport (Houston)
TSA may impose civil penalties of up to $13,066 per violation per person for prohibited items violations and violations of other TSA regulations, according to TSA.gov.
Unloaded firearms may be transported in locked, hard-sided containers in checked baggage, but not carry-ons.
For full rules on how to transport firearms and ammunition, click here.
