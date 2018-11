SAN ANTONIO - Tuesday marked two years since Maria Llamas disappeared from the city's South Side.

Llamas wandered away from her husband at the Poteet Flea Market on Nov. 20, 2016. Her family quickly launched a search and enlisted the help of police and dozens of volunteers.

Llamas still has not been found.

If you have any information about where she could be, call police at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.