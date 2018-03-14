Tweets show students around U.S. participating in national school walkout

SAN ANTONIO - Students across the U.S. are participating in walkouts to protest gun violence.

With chants like “never again” or moments of silence, students are protesting in their own ways.

The national school walkout comes just one month after the deadly shooting at Marjory Stonemason Douglas High School that left 17 people dead.

Read more on the national school walkout here

See tweets related to the national school walkout below:

We vote next. We are worth more than your guns. #NationalSchoolWalkout pic.twitter.com/jVvEP4YwtF — emily (@schlebler) March 14, 2018

I have never been more proud to be a part of this student body. #NationalSchoolWalkout #neveragain pic.twitter.com/w98JzeYhNI — Fiona McMichael (@Fiona_mcm17) March 14, 2018

These students from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School in MD did *not* get permission to come out here, did it anyway. #NationalSchoolWalkout pic.twitter.com/FFeK7q2HBy — Nathalie Baptiste (@nhbaptiste) March 14, 2018

Students at Dulaney Valley High School in Baltimore Co. protest gun violence. #NationalSchoolWalkout pic.twitter.com/e2DCizoM1Q — Maya Gilmore (@MayalGilmore) March 14, 2018

Thousands of students are flooding the streets to say #ENOUGH



Powerful #NationalSchoolWalkout pic.twitter.com/xjSkZeZ00n — PFAW (@peoplefor) March 14, 2018

Hours before the National School Walkout began in the United States, students in other countries got up from their desks to protest gun violence https://t.co/2ZYMpqbfh7 pic.twitter.com/WVS2PFqKQo — CNN (@CNN) March 14, 2018

So proud of my 17YO son, his school classmates at NYC iSchool and all the kids across the country participanting in #NationalWalkoutDay @MomsDemand #neveragain #NationalSchoolWalkout pic.twitter.com/oE9D4kzASG — NYCDiane (@dianeri5) March 14, 2018

The students of Ithaca High School would very much appreciate some meaningful leagislation. #NationalWalkoutDay #NationalSchoolWalkout pic.twitter.com/HOVD3plPGd — Ethan Dewbly (@ted_heneway) March 14, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.