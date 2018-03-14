News

Tweets show students around U.S. participating in national school walkout

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - Students across the U.S. are participating in walkouts to protest gun violence.

With chants like “never again” or moments of silence, students are protesting in their own ways.

The national school walkout comes just one month after the deadly shooting at Marjory Stonemason Douglas High School that left 17 people dead.

See tweets related to the national school walkout below:

