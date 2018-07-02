Border Patrol finds 12 people in tractor-trailer

FALFURRIAS, Texas - U.S Border Patrol agents at the Falfurrias checkpoint discovered 12 immigrants inside a tractor trailer.

A Border Patrol K-9 unit was referred to the trailer and found the people concealed within its cargo Sunday.

Two U.S. citizens who were in the trailer were arrested. The people in the trailer have been processed accordingly.

The temperature inside the trailer was estimated at 86 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Border Patrol images.

Agents offered medical attention, but all the people inside declined.

