Twins born in different years mark county's last birth of 2017, first of 2018

BAKERSFIELD, California - Newborn twins in California have different birthday years.

One child was born in the late hours of Dec. 31, 2017 and the other was born on Jan. 1, 2018.

Maria Esperanza Flores Rios was originally due on January 27, then had a C-section scheduled for January 10.

But on December 31, just two minutes before the new year, her son Joaquin Ontiveros was born weighing 5 pounds, 9 ounces and 18 inches long.

Joaquin's twin sister, Aitana De Jesus Ontiveros was "slightly breached" according to KERO-TV and had to be delivered via C-Section at 12:16 a.m., a whole 18 minutes after her brother, but technically in a different year. She weighs 4 pounds, 10 ounces and is 16 inches long.

The exhausted mom, who has three other girls ranging in age from 18 to 6, shared her excitement.

"I feel really happy because I just had my two babies," Rios, the twins' mother, said.

The Delano's Hospital said Joaquin was the county's last baby of 2017 and Aitana was the first of 2018.

