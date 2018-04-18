Twins who lost belongings in house fire selected to race in Leon Valley Soap Box Derby

LEON VALLEY, Texas - Twins Mason and Logan Smith, 7, lost their home March 19 in a fire, and their family has been struggling to get back on its feet. The Leon Valley fire and police chiefs thought it would brighten their moods to select them to be the first of 16 children to be a part of the inaugural Leon Valley Soap Box Derby on July 4.

The race will include a quarter-mile downhill route on Evers Road from Huebner to Poss Road.

The cars are official Soap Box Derby stock cars sponsored by local businesses: Image 360, JB Woolf Sheds, Banis Towing, Leon Valley Community Church, Richard’s Towing, Alamo Pizza, McCoy’s Building Supply, Intertek Automotive Research, Tint World, Line-X Truck Accessories and Tiger Sanitation, among others.

Most of the cars are under construction, and some children have even been allowed to be a part of the building process.

The Smith twins and other drivers selected will take a driving course. Rules, brackets and more information will be posted on the Leon Valley website.

Boys and girls 7-13 years old will be allowed to participate. A driver must submit through their principal a one-page essay on the 4th of July, which should include examples of their good citizenship.

Nominations are also being accepted. The deadline is April 30. Parents will have to sign waivers of liability.

Winners of the race in Leon Valley could be eligible to participate in the national race in Akron, Ohio.

