Twitter feud ensues after Congresswoman-elects compares caravan to Jewish families fleeing Germany

It's a back and forth social media feud between Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York and Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

It began with a Ocasio-Cortez retweeting a picture of a migrant family running away from tear gas and comparing it to Jewish families fleeing Germany.

Asking to be considered a refugee & applying for status isn’t a crime.



It wasn’t for Jewish families fleeing Germany.

It wasn’t for targeted families fleeing Rwanda.

It wasn’t for communities fleeing war-torn Syria.

And it isn’t for those fleeing violence in Central America. https://t.co/qhv7Rr1itn — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 25, 2018

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham was quick to reply, recommending Ocasio-Cortez take a tour of the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C., saying that might help her understand the differences between the Holocaust and the caravan in Tijuana.

I recommend she take a tour of the Holocaust Museum in DC.



Might help her better understand the differences between the Holocaust and the caravan in Tijuana. https://t.co/05vCexiClE — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) November 26, 2018

That led to this response from the Auschwitz Memorial Museum:

When we look at Auschwitz we see the end of the process. It's important to remember that the Holocaust actually did not start from gas chambers. This hatred gradually developed from words, stereotypes & prejudice through legal exclusion, dehumanisation & escalating violence. — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) November 26, 2018

Ellen Ollervidez, director of the Holocaust Memorial Museum of San Antonio, said history has valuable lessons.

"There's an opportunity for us to glean history lessons — lessons such as loss of civil liberties, the kinds of behaviors that lead to marginalization and dehumanization that can ultimately lead to violence and death," she said.

Ollervidez was quick to point out she isn't taking sides in the debate, but she believes the U.S. is dealing with a humanitarian crisis and hateful words can have implications.

"I think it's important for us to identify the actions and the rhetoric, the propaganda that can be perpetuated in conversations from leadership that begins to turn us away from what is best for human beings that are suffering," Ollervidez said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.