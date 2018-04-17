Twitter is down for users globally

SAN ANTONIO - ***Update: Twitter appears to be working as of 9:40 a.m. Thus far, there's no word on what went wrong.

Anyone trying to access Twitter Tuesday morning might run into an error message.

Reports coming in from around the globe indicate this isn’t just a problem in the U.S.

It’s not clear what’s currently wrong with the social networking site.

An error message that pops up when trying to access Twitter says “Something is technically wrong."

