Twitter is having beef over Brooklyn barbecue restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT reported Sunday that a food website called Munchies claimed Brooklyn barbecue was “taking over the world.”
Texas clapped back the same day with photos of real barbecue, not the “sad looking” kind you get in Brooklyn.
Food blog claims Brooklyn barbecue is 'taking over the world'; Texans show them real barbecue
The squalid looking barbecue photo Munchies tweeted currently has more than 9 thousand shares.
People are now tweeting GIF animations and memes in response to the photo.
Brooklyn barbecue might be having the worst day ever.
Vice: Why is Brooklyn barbecue taking over the world?
Twitter: pic.twitter.com/Uneufuv6HV — Amanda Booth (@wordswithamanda) March 4, 2018
pic.twitter.com/bVk62YKveK — Shanelle Moore (@Sha_Moore) March 4, 2018
woulda been shut down day 1 if they were in #georgia...#barbeCant pic.twitter.com/lgyA2iWw5P — jazzi❤jeff™ (@ATL_Spielberg) March 4, 2018
👩🏽⚕️🥘🙅🏽♀️🐗🌭 pic.twitter.com/457WriRDrY — Joyeta E.Anderson (@joyeta_e) March 4, 2018
pic.twitter.com/Nf94DFdjIw — Michael Watts (@mjwatts1983) March 4, 2018
pic.twitter.com/oqDnq3JeNu — Jose (@14fisherman) March 4, 2018
Authentic Brooklyn BBQ preparing itself before dinner pic.twitter.com/5l3srBGFdj — Looks like silence (@LooksLykSilence) March 4, 2018
Why are Brooklyn nachos taking over the world? pic.twitter.com/CCs6gup3ur — Wile E. Minogue (@chrisopotamia) March 4, 2018
Why are Brooklyn burgers taking over the world? pic.twitter.com/mKbdQhy8sw — Luke Easterling (@LukeEasterling) March 4, 2018
Why is Brooklyn Tex mex taking over the world pic.twitter.com/L9R8saz9sb — Lauren Hough (@laurenthehough) March 4, 2018
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.