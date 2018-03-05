News

Twitter is having beef over Brooklyn barbecue restaurant

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator
SAN ANTONIO - KSAT reported Sunday that a food website called Munchies claimed Brooklyn barbecue was “taking over the world.”

Texas clapped back the same day with photos of real barbecue, not the “sad looking” kind you get in Brooklyn.

The squalid looking barbecue photo Munchies tweeted currently has more than 9 thousand shares.

People are now tweeting GIF animations and memes in response to the photo.

Brooklyn barbecue might be having the worst day ever.

