Twitter trolls Balenciaga for $1,290 T-shirt shirt

SAN ANTONIO - Balenciaga’s new T-shirt shirt is the mullet of apparel — business in the front, party in the back.

The T-shirt shirt is basically a long-sleeved shirt sewn on the front of a short-sleeved shirt and Balenciaga is charging $1,290 for it.

Its hard to determine where the company came up with the price tag, but it’s available for preorder and will ship July 30 if you’re interested.

Could it be the two wearing options? Perhaps because it’s made in Italy?

Either way, Twitter isn’t having it. See the sassy responses below:

Finally! A fashion retailer that caters to Cuato! pic.twitter.com/R1GqOGiE5E — Paul O'Rourke (@Prork) May 28, 2018

But that photo shoot! Is that Lloyd Christmas? Its all so confusing 😂 pic.twitter.com/cTEBy23e3n — Dr. Melissa Daniel (@Dr_MDaniel) May 28, 2018

Ya'll! It's not about creativity. It's about history. That one-of-its-kind, multi-purpose hot mess of a shirt is made of 800-thred, 100% Egyptian Cotton spun from several fibers found in King Tutankhamun's after-life wear. That's why it's nearly $1,300🤑 — EPiC ♔ Isha (@EPiCIsha) May 29, 2018

I can purchase a far more fashionable shirt for a fraction o' the price.💰 pic.twitter.com/LFnuiCAj1U — Brent Mitchell (@Dinnerguy101) May 28, 2018

