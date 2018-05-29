News

Twitter trolls Balenciaga for $1,290 T-shirt shirt

You have to preorder this beauty

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator

Balenciaga

SAN ANTONIO - Balenciaga’s new T-shirt shirt is the mullet of apparel — business in the front, party in the back.

The T-shirt shirt is basically a long-sleeved shirt sewn on the front of a short-sleeved shirt and Balenciaga is charging $1,290 for it.

Its hard to determine where the company came up with the price tag, but it’s available for preorder and will ship July 30 if you’re interested.

Could it be the two wearing options? Perhaps because it’s made in Italy?

Either way, Twitter isn’t having it. See the sassy responses below:

