Two 13 plus-pound-bass caught in same Texas lake in one week

LAKE FORK, Texas - Two massive bass were caught in Lake Fork in just one week during the Sharelunker season.

Both fish qualify as legacy class, which means a fish has to weigh more than 13 pounds and be loaned to the Toyota Sharelunker program during the spawning period for breeding.

Out of the millions of bass anglers in Texas, only a select few have ever crossed the 13-pound threshold, according to the Texas Sharelunker website.

Angler Michael Terrebonne caught a 13 pound, 25-inch largemouth bass in 6 feet of water Thursday, and angler John Labove caught a 15.48-pound largemouth bass March 2.

Terrebonne, who lives in Louisiana, said he visits Lake Fork every year with his family, according to a press release.

“It’s our favorite place to fish,” Terrebonne said. “We’ve talked about catching a ShareLunker before but we never imaged we would catch one that big. I still can’t believe I did it, when you actually catch one it’s such a shock.”

The Toyota ShareLunker Program is made possible by a grant to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation from Gulf States Toyota.

