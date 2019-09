SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters were called to a North Side gas station for a heavily involved fire Saturday afternoon.

More than 30 units responded to the 8500 block of Broadway shortly after 3 p.m., according to the fire department's call log.

The fire started in the car wash, according to first responders on the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

