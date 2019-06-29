Two families displaced after fire at South Side apartment building

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Fire Department says two families are now without a home after a fire at an apartment building on the city's South Side.

Crews responded to the 1400 block of Cantrell Drive around 1:35 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters evacuated everyone and were able to knock down the flames quickly. No one was hurt.

Investigators say the flames started in unit two of the three-unit building, but no one was home at the time.

The building suffered about $40,000 worth of damage, officials say.

Authorities are investigating what sparked the fire.

Authorities say The Red Cross will be helping the two families that lost their home.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.