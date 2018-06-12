Two homes heavily damaged by two-alarm fire on NW Side

SAN ANTONIO - A two-alarm fire heavily damaged two homes Tuesday afternoon on the city's Northwest Side.

Sky 12 showed flames shooting into the sky in the 9200 block of Johnny Reb.

When firefighters arrived around 3:15 p.m., firefighters found flames shooting through a side window of a single-story house, which caught a neighboring two-story house on fire, San Antonio Fire Department spokesman Woody Woodward said.

A woman in the single-story home got out safely, Woodward said. The woman had some cats, possibly up to 10, including kittens, but they haven't been accounted for.

No one was in the second structure, Woodward said.

Firefighters had the fire well contained around an hour later.

There was no immediate word on a cause.

