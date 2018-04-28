Two homes, multiple cars damaged in SW Side apartment fire

SAN ANTONIO - Two apartment at a Southwest Side Side apartment complex were damaged in a fire Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the 5500 block of Little Creek Drive Saturday afternoon for a report of a fire and found part of an eight-unit complex up in flames.

San Antonio Police officers at the scene said at least two units and multiple vehicles were damaged by the fire.

While no injuries were reported, authorities said two cats died in the fire. Firefighters were able to rescue a dog.

Neighbors in tears, one tells me they were able to get their daughters out safely, but didn’t have time for the pets pic.twitter.com/ZeM3LEWCJI — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) April 28, 2018

Arson investigators are looking into how the fire started.

Authorities asked residents of the complex to stay back after firefighters discovered a natural gas leak while responding to the fire.

Per @SATXFire : pets were in the fire, one dog was rescued but two cats were killed. Cause still being investigated. Appeared to be an 8-unit complex with two units completely involved. pic.twitter.com/aJnbepzm9W — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) April 28, 2018

