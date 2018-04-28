News

Two homes, multiple cars damaged in SW Side apartment fire

By Max Massey - Video Journalist, Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - Two apartment at a Southwest Side Side apartment complex were damaged in a fire Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the 5500 block of Little Creek Drive Saturday afternoon for a report of a fire and found part of an eight-unit complex up in flames.

More News Headlines

San Antonio Police officers at the scene said at least two units and multiple vehicles were damaged by the fire.

While no injuries were reported, authorities said two cats died in the fire. Firefighters were able to rescue a dog.

Arson investigators are looking into how the fire started.

Authorities asked residents of the complex to stay back after firefighters discovered a natural gas leak while responding to the fire.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.