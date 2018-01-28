Two hospitalized after driver veers into oncoming traffic

SAN ANTONIO - Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that sent two people to the hospital Saturday night.

The crash happened at around 7:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Rigsby Avenue.

According to a San Antonio Police sergeant at the scene, a witness told police a man driving a white truck traveling eastbound swerved across the median and struck a white car. The truck appears to have rolled over several times.

The woman in the white car had to be cut out. Both drivers were taken to the San Antonio Military Medical Center for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately known.

