Two injured in major crash on Highway 90

A woman was critically injured in a crash on Highway 90 Monday morning, police said.

Officers said the driver told them that he was in the far left lane on Highway 90 between Roosevelt Avenue and Presa Street when he attempted to change lanes.

Police said the driver wasn't sure what caused him to lose control but he ended up hitting the guardrail and going off the road.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life tool to remove the roof of the vehicle so they could get to the female passenger and free her.

The woman was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition. The male driver's injuries were not serious, according to police.

