Two Kendall County deputies remembered during community prayer vigil

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas - Two Kendall County Sheriff’s Office deputies gone in one week but not forgotten.

A community-wide prayer vigil was dedicated to fallen Deputy Carlos Ramirez, who was killed in the line of duty, and Sgt. Matthew Johnson, who lost his battle with colon cancer.

The prayer vigil, organized by Angels All around You Military Ministry, brought out family, friends and loved ones of the deputies. Some came with memories of Johnson, who they say was a godly man.

“When we were at his benefit, he told me ‘There is going to be a miracle, whether it is one person that comes to Christ, a person who goes and get checked and get a colonoscopy or my life will be saved. If it is not the miracle we are praying for, a miracle still happens and that is God’s will,’” said Jason Konieczey, Johnson’s friend.

Some people came out with memories of Ramirez, who they say was always friendly.

“Very professional, nice guy,” said Cpl. Francisca Scarbro.

More than anything, all came out in support of the families they leave behind.

“My heart is bleeding for them and I pray that they find peace,” said Chuck Browser, with Angels All around You.

As people prayed and the national anthem played while the flag was raised, those in the community want this to be a call for more appreciation for law enforcement.

“My family and I, we have these bracelets that say ‘pray for police,’ and we just walk up to officers and we hand them out. They leave their houses unselfishly every day, not knowing when they are going to see their family, so just say thank you,” Konieczey said.

