SAN ANTONIO - Two drivers were killed early Saturday morning in a head-on collision in South Bexar County.

Deputies said the driver of a Mustang was speeding down FM 1937 when it veered into the oncoming lanes and collided with the driver of a truck. Both drivers were both pronounced dead at the scene just before 1 a.m.

Authorities have not released the names of those killed in the crash.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.