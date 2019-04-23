Two men arrested after leading deputies on chase in stolen vehicle

SAN ANTONIO - Two men are in custody after leading Bexar County Sheriff's office deputies on a vehicle chase overnight.

The chase began around 1 a.m. near Kriewald Road on the city's West Side.

According to the BCSO, as many as three people were inside the stolen car when deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over. That's when, deputies said, the vehicle sped off, reaching speeds of nearly 70 mph in a residential area.

Deputies eventually caught up to the car near Saddlebrook and Bear Creek Drive and took the men into custody. A third person, a woman, was also believed to be in the vehicle but fled the scene on foot, deputies said. She, however, was not located.

Deputies found an assault rifle and a flak jacket inside the car.

The two men now face felony charges of evading arrest and possession of a stolen vehicle.

