Two men arrested for allegedly burglarizing Best Buy stores across Texas

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Kenneth Kenvon Deloch Jr. and Trevon Deonte Marquis Relford were arrested Sunday and have been charged with burglary of a building.

San Marcos police arrested the men for allegedly burglarizing two electronics stores in New Braunfels and San Marcos.

Officers responded at 5:29 a.m. on March 4 to a Best Buy in San Marcos to investigate a tripped motion alarm. As they neared the area officers observed a vehicle speeding and then running a red light at Wonder World Drive and I-35.

Officers pulled the vehicle over and further investigation revealed the two suspects were in possession of multiple items, including electronics, phones and tablets that were still attached to security webbing and cords, according to a San Marcos Police Department Facebook post.

Relford and Deloch, who are both from Houston, are also suspects in multiple Best Buy burglaries across the state.

