Two men lead police, deputies on chase in stolen car before wrecking

SAN ANTONIO - Two people are in custody after leading San Antonio police and sheriff's deputies on a chase in a stolen vehicle Monday night, according to deputies.

The pursuit started at Loop 1604 and Highway 87 around 6 p.m. Deputies said the suspects attempted to lose authorities by getting onto Loop 410 at New Sulphur Springs Road, then traveled north on 410.

The driver wrecked the car in the 9200 block of Loop 410, just before the I-10 and Loop 410 interchange, into the center median.

Two men got out of the car and ran from the scene, but were eventually arrested with the help of the San Antonio Police Department's helicopter and San Antonio police officers.

The driver is charged with felony evading with a vehicle, misdemeanor evading on foot and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle due to the vehicle being stolen. The driver also had outstanding felony warrants, deputies said.

The passenger will be charged for misdemeanor evading on foot and will be booked for multiple felony warrants.

