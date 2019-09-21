Two pedestrians sent to hospital after being hit by cars in separate incidents

SAN ANTONIO - Two pedestrians had to be taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after San Antonio police say they were hit by drivers in separate incidents that occurred just north of downtown.

The first incident happened just after midnight, when, police said, a homeless man was trying to cross Broadway Street near Casa Blanca when he was hit by a driver traveling south on Broadway. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said.

They said the driver stopped to render aid and will not be facing charges.

The second incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, when, police said, a pedestrian was trying to cross Cypress Street near Howard Street when a vehicle traveling east on Cypress Street hit the pedestrian.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police said the driver stopped to render aid and is not facing any charges.

Investigators have ruled both incidents as accidents.

