Two people arrested after rash of car burglaries on Northwest Side

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - Two people have been arrested after a rash of break-ins in at least three neighborhoods on the Northwest side.

A third is still on the run tonight.

Two of the neighborhoods that were targeted were the Sonoma Ranch and Braun Ridge subdivisions.

Two of the neighborhoods are in Bexar County and one is in San Antonio.

Resident Jesse Herrera caught one of the burglars on his security camera.

“She was really terrorizing the entire neighborhood,” Herrera said.

Residents of the Braun Ridge neighborhood are relieved after two of the suspects accused in a handful of break-ins over the last month are behind bars.

Deonte Callier-Johnson, 19, and Diana Sifuentes, 18, were arrested early Tuesday morning on FM 1560 and Galm Road by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office after they ran from deputies after being spotted hiding under a car.

The Sheriff's Office said the two suspects are connected to multiple car break-ins in the county and city.

Herrera said he believes the pair was caught after his community shared the surveillance video online.

“We shared video. We shared social media posts that was blasted throughout all of this community, and that really helped show face,” Herrera said. “I guess that's how they got caught.”

Herrera said his truck got broken into at the beginning of April. He said a gun and tool kit were stolen. After that, he beefed up his security system with a Ring camera and motion-sensing floodlights.

The second time around he was ready. He captured video of a woman walking up to his driveway and checking his truck door. After noticing it was locked, she walked away.

He said the one positive thing that has come out of the burglaries is the neighborhood coming together to keep watch.

“A lot of the neighbors are walking the neighborhood with their pets just to show face and let them know we are watching,” Herrera said.

Diana Sifuentes bailed out of jail Wednesday morning. Deonte Callier-Johnson is still in jail.

The Sheriff's Office said it is still looking for a third suspect.

If you have been a victim of car burglary in the area, call BCSO at 210-335-6000.

