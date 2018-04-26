Two arrested after wrong-way crash on North Side

SAN ANTONIO - Two people are in custody following a wrong-way crash on the North Side.

The accident occurred around noon Thursday on the access road of Highway 281 North at Brook Hollow.

A man was driving the wrong way when he wrecked his vehicle, according to police.

The man started to run when officers arrived but was eventually taken into custody for outstanding felony warrants.

A female companion that was with the man was also taken into custody for having drugs. Police did not say if anyone was injured.

