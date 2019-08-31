Two people in hospital after truck nose-dives into Loop 410

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are looking into what led a driver to lose control and crash his truck on the West Side.

Police said that, around 11:40 p.m. Friday, two men were on the access road of Loop 410, between Ingram and Bandera roads, when the driver lost control, went up the embankment, and nose-dived into the eastbound main lanes of Loop 410.

The passenger was taken to University Hospital in serious condition. The driver was taken to University Hospital in stable condition as a precaution.

The investigation continues.

