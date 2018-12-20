Two pets killed in house fire in Leon Valley

LEON VALLEY, Texas - Two pets were killed in a house fire early Thursday morning in Leon Valley, fire officials said.

The fire was reported at a home in the 6700 block of Cloverbend Street, which is located not far from Bandera Road and Huebner Road.

Fire officials said that the residents inside were able to make it out safely, but that their two pets were lost. The cause of the fire is not currently known.

Firefighters said a damage estimate has yet to be determined and that their investigation into the fire is ongoing.

