Pets rescued, others reported missing in South Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters rescued two pets, but others were reported missing after a fire at a South Side home on Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 11 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of East Malone between South Flores Street and Probandt.

SAFD officials said no one was home at the time of the fire and crews worked to put it out quickly.

A cause for the fire and damage estimates were unknown as of Tuesday morning. The condition of the pets was also unavailable.

