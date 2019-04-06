Two recovering in hospital after wrong-way driver causes rollover accident, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man and a woman are recovering in a hospital after a wrong-way driver caused a rollover crash Friday night, according to San Antonio police.

The SAPD said a woman was driving westbound on the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Fresno when she side-swiped another car. Police said that car rolled over several times, crashing into a third vehicle on the expressway.

When emergency responders arrived, they rushed the wrong-way driver and the driver of the car that rolled over to University Hospital, police said. The man driving the car that rolled over had internal injuries and a broken leg, according to police.

Police said the wrong-way driver will face intoxication assault charges.

