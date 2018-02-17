Two rodeo-goers hit by man driving stolen car, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Two rodeo-goers were hit by a man in a stolen car as they tried crossing the road to get to the AT&T Center Friday night, police said.

According to a sergeant at the scene, the driver didn't appear to be intoxicated. He was, however, wanted on a municipal court warrant and was driving a stolen car, police said.

The man and the woman who were hit, both in their 40s, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the man suffered a broken ankle and head injuries and the woman suffered minor cuts and bruises. They were not in a cross walk, according to police.

The driver was arrested on the municipal court warrant and is expected to be charged for driving a stolen vehicle, a sergeant at the scene said.

