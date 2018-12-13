Two SA families displaced after stairwell fire spreads into apartments

SAN ANTONIO - Two San Antonio families were forced out of their homes Wednesday evening after a fire that began in a stairwell spread into their apartments.

Officials with the San Antonio Fire Department said fire units responded to the apartment complex on the city's North Side near Blanco Road and Loop 410.

The fire, which affected a two-story building, was quickly put out by SAFD crews and two people who were in the apartments made it out safely.

Officials said the fire caused about $80,000 in damage and arson investigators are trying to determine how it started.

The apartment complex has moved the families affected by the fire to other units in the complex.

No one was injured in the fire, officials said.

