Two women con H-E-B cashier out of $700; reward offered for information

SEGUIN, Texas - Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers is seeking the public's help in identifying two women who scammed a cashier at H-E-B out of $700.

The women were caught on camera on April 1 at the H-E-B in the 1300 block of East Court Street in Seguin at the customer service counter.

They told the cashier they wanted to purchase a $10 lottery ticket and handed the cashier a $100 bill.

They were able to get away with $700 after pulling the quick-change scam and both women are believed to be responsible for similar quick-change scams at multiple H-E-B locations, according to Seguin Police Department.

A quick-change scame, according to Crime Stoppers, is when someone targets an inexperienced cashier by paying for a small priced item with a large bill but before the cashier can make change the scam artist engages the cashier in a speedy series of money exchanges, confusing the cashier. The confusion allows the scammer to tell the cashier how much change to give them, which short changes the cashier.

If you have information about this crime, contact Detective Gonzales at 830-379-2123.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS (8477).

You may earn a cash reward if the information you provide leads to an arrest or charges being filed.

